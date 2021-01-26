Girl Scout Cookie sales continue despite COVID-19 setbacks

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Shari Chang, who has worked most of her career as an executive in the Hawaii travel industry, has been the head of Girl Scouts Hawaii since 2015. She’s among four generations of Girl Scouts in her family, and credits “making cold calls” during cookie-selling season since age 8 for her success in business.

“It’s actually an entrepreneurial training program,” she says of Girl Scouts in general, and its famous cookie sales in particular.

When she was a child, her family moved around a lot. “My first friends at each new location were with Girl Scouts, which always made the stress of relocation so much better, and of course camping is another favorite memory. Outdoor adventure activities with Girl Scouts are the best,” she said.

Chang answered some other questions via email to launch the 2021 Girl Scout Cookie season. These are edited highlights:

QUESTION: How is the process of buying and selling cookies this year different due to COVID-19 concerns?

ANSWER: Our digital platform for the cookie program continues to innovate by allowing the girls more safe and contact-free ways of selling cookies, whether it be through virtual cookie booths, online sales or even a contact-free payment app available at cookie booths.

Q: How have the Scouts adapted to these changes?

A: The number of girls who are participating with digital cookie sales has more than tripled this year.

Q: Some of the country is getting a new cookie variety, French Toast, this year. Is it correct that Little Brownie Bakers, the Kentucky-based bakery that supplies about two-thirds of Girl Scout councils, including Hawaii, isn’t producing that flavor?

A: Last year we introduced Lemon Ups, a new cookie that was only available through Little Brownie Bakers. Sales were off the charts as it was so popular. I guess those councils who have a different baker have their turn with a new cookie. Go Lemon Ups!

Q: You led a marketing campaign called “We’re More than Just Cookies.” I imagine that has been especially true over the past year. What kinds of activities have Girl Scouts participated in to help the community during the pandemic?

A: We are so proud that COVID-19 and stay-at-home restrictions did not keep our Girl Scouts in Hawaii from continuing their community service projects, most which are fueled by their troop cookie sales. During the pandemic, our girls have done numerous activities. We’ve had girls using 3D printers to make face shields for special education teachers, as well as create face masks for first responders. They’ve even shot videos on how to make your own face mask, which were promoted by girls on all islands.

The girls also supported kupuna who were isolated by the pandemic with card-writing campaigns and holiday baskets. Troops collected essential items and distributed them to families in need. ‘Cheer projects’ delivered videos, cards, and thank you letters to first responders and military members.

Beach cleanup videos on micro plastics were also developed and shared throughout the community and independent beach cleanups took place with their families.

Q: Which cookie variety is the most popular here, and which is your personal favorite?

A: Thin Mints still is the most popular cookie in Hawaii, followed by Samoas and Tagalongs. Coming up fast is my new favorite, Lemon Ups. Not only are they great tasting but they have an inspirational message on each cookie.

COOKIE FINDER

Girl Scout cookies are $5 to $6 a box. If you don’t know a Scout to order from, use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at gshawaii.org:

>> Mail order: Starting Monday, enter your ZIP code to order online from a local troop for shipment to your door. Shipping fees start at $9.25 for 4 to 6 boxes.

>> Buy in person: Starting Feb. 19, use the finder to locate drive-thru booths and storefront stands set up statewide, following COVID-19 protocols.

>> Also: Use the finder to donate cookies to first responders and local charities. (No shipping charge for donations.)

GRUBHUB

Go to grubhub.com starting Feb. 19 to set up contact-free delivery or pickup on Oahu, Maui and Kauai. Delivery charges waived for minimum orders of $15 in some areas. Scouts will manage orders and complete other tasks using Grubhub technology.