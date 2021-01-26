Girl Scout Cookie sales continue despite COVID-19 setbacks
- By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 5:50 p.m.
-
COURTESY GIRL SCOUTS HAWAII
Shari Chang, chief executive officer of the Girl Scouts of Hawaii, has been with with the Scouts since childhood.
