Girl Scout Cookie sales continue despite COVID-19 setbacks | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Girl Scout Cookie sales continue despite COVID-19 setbacks

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 5:50 p.m.
  • COURTESY GIRL SCOUTS HAWAII Shari Chang, chief executive officer of the Girl Scouts of Hawaii, has been with with the Scouts since childhood.

    Shari Chang, chief executive officer of the Girl Scouts of Hawaii, has been with with the Scouts since childhood.

Shari Chang, who has worked most of her career as an executive in the Hawaii travel industry, has been the head of Girl Scouts Hawaii since 2015. Read more

