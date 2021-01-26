comscore Central Pacific unveils $40 million modernization project | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Central Pacific unveils $40 million modernization project

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:32 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Central Pacific Bank officials David Morimoto, left, chief financial officer; Paul Yonamine, executive chairman; Kevin Dahlstrom, chief marketing officer; Catherine Ngo, president; and Arnold Martines, chief banking officer, stand in the main branch’s newly renovated lobby in front of a kinetic sculpture that re-creates the movement and sounds of the ocean in real time.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Central Pacific Bank officials David Morimoto, left, chief financial officer; Paul Yonamine, executive chairman; Kevin Dahlstrom, chief marketing officer; Catherine Ngo, president; and Arnold Martines, chief banking officer, stand in the main branch’s newly renovated lobby in front of a kinetic sculpture that re-creates the movement and sounds of the ocean in real time.

The project’s most visual change is at the downtown main branch at 220 S. King St. Central Pacific Plaza is a new ground-floor lobby that has transformed the corner of South King and Alakea streets into a community hub. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Tourism Authority readies for defunding

Scroll Up