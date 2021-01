Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Movers and Shakas has announced the hiring of Nicole Lim as director. Lim previously worked as a senior manager in corporate strategy and global expansion for eBay in San Jose, Calif., and as a management consultant for L.E.K. Consulting in Los Angeles and Sydney. Movers and Shakas is a public­-private initiative to recruit former local residents and other out-of-state professionals to work remotely from Hawaii while volunteering in the community.

