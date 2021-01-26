comscore Waikiki sand replenishment begins again | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Waikiki sand replenishment begins again

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:51 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM The section of Waikiki Beach from the Moana to the Sheraton will have its sand replenished in the coming weeks.

The current project is a follow-up to the 2012 Waikiki Beach Nourishment Project, which took 24,000 cubic yards of sand from outside the Canoes surf break and added it to the beach stretching between the Kuhio and Royal Hawaiian groins. Read more

