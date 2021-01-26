comscore University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team awaits word on Big West schedule | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team awaits word on Big West schedule

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:51 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / 2020 Hawaii men’s volleyball coach Charlie Wade huddled with the Rainbow Warriors coaching staff during a timeout in the second set of a match against BYU on March 5, 2020 at the Stan Sheriff Center. UH is ranked second in this week’s AVCA poll, trailing only BYU. The Warriors received two first-place votes.

    Hawaii men’s volleyball coach Charlie Wade huddled with the Rainbow Warriors coaching staff during a timeout in the second set of a match against BYU on March 5, 2020 at the Stan Sheriff Center. UH is ranked second in this week’s AVCA poll, trailing only BYU. The Warriors received two first-place votes.

Wade said it appears it will be league-only competition for the Big West’s six men’s volleyball programs. Wade said the league could open play between late February and mid-March. Read more

