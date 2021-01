Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I favor restorative justice for the loss and degradation of our public beaches due to the use of seawalls and other protective structures.

For property owners who have built structures without permission, the state should require the structures to be removed at the owner’s expense. If the owners complain about the loss of their home or property, the state can purchase the property at the expected market value with no seawall and undergoing natural changes in the shoreline.

For those whose seawall was properly permitted and built, the state should require them to restore the beach lost or degraded due to the structure in front of their property and surrounding it, using appropriate models to estimate the impacts.

If the Waikiki Improvement Association can “restore” the public beaches fronting their hotels and resorts, so can other private property owners.

Travis Idol

Downtown Honolulu

Even less ‘wealthy’ can support public workers

It was reported that instead of laying off teachers and public-service employees, the state considered raising taxes on the wealthy. But the reason that was not implemented is because there are not enough wealthy people in Hawaii to make up the budget shortfall.

The question is the definition of “wealthy.” If we’re talking about those who make more than $1 million a year, then perhaps that statement would be true. But what if we lowered the threshold of what is considered wealthy until there will be enough money generated to make up the budget shortfall?

Instead of $1 million, why not lower it to $250,000 a year, or even lower? I don’t even make six figures, but I would be willing to pay another .25% income tax to keep from having to lay off teachers and public-service employees, especially those on the bottom of the pay scale.

Wim Blees

Mililani

Media told the truth about Trump’s lies

J. Mark Webster wrote, “(Donald Trump) would have to endure the media’s lies and the swamp’s resistance to return to fix America …” (Trump’s legacy could earn him reelection,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Jan. 24).

Apparently Webster has not read or misunderstood the truth well told here in the Star-Advertiser about the past president’s numerous abysmal failures, among them the coronavirus pandemic during the last year, which now reaches more than 25 million cases and more than 420,000 dead. He continually lied, saying it was not a problem or it would go away by itself, and proposed no realistic program to fight it.

This reporting is not and has not been a lie. What puzzles me is, if Webster believes what he said about the media lying, why would he publish a letter to the editor in the Star-Advertiser?

Ron Nagy

Kaimuki

Former president faces many legal challenges

I was just reading the letter suggesting Donald Trump’s legacy could allow him reelection, like Grover Cleveland in 1893 (Trump’s legacy could earn him reelection,” Star-Advertiser, Letters, Jan. 24).

I don’t think so. The writer should consider that even if Trump avoids conviction in his Senate trial for encouraging an insurrection against the United States, he has many other legal challenges that may allow him to enjoy some jail time.

He is going to need time and resources to defend himself against a myriad of criminal charges and civil cases in both state and federal courts. At this point even his most devoted followers must finally be coming to the realization that the emperor has no clothes.

Ernie Saxton

Wahiawa

