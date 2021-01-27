Dee Lite Bakery founder Sue Matsuba turns 100
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Sue Matsuba, middle, poses for a photo with granddaughters Stephanie, left, and Michelle Matsuba during a celebration for Matsuba’s 100th birthday at her home on Tuesday in east Honolulu.
