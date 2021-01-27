comscore Hawaiian Airlines, dinged by $511 million loss in 2020, pivots for recovery | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaiian Airlines, dinged by $511 million loss in 2020, pivots for recovery

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:42 p.m.

Hawaii’s largest airline said it expects to restore flight capacity this summer to between 75% and 85% of what it was in 2019 before COVID-19, in part by adding new service to three mainland “gateway” cities. Read more

Previous Story
Gov. David Ige calls for economy to pivot to technology

Scroll Up