comscore Low-income housing lottery set for Thursday | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Low-income housing lottery set for Thursday

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:17 p.m.
  • COURTESY HIGHRIDGE COSTA Prospective tenants have until 10 a.m. Thursday to enter applications online for a lottery for a new low-income rental housing in Kapolei called Hale Moena Ohana.

    COURTESY HIGHRIDGE COSTA

    Prospective tenants have until 10 a.m. Thursday to enter applications online for a lottery for a new low-income rental housing in Kapolei called Hale Moena Ohana.

The developer of the 143-unit project called Hale Moena Ohana said about 270 applications have already been received and that prospective tenants can still enter the lottery with applications submitted online before 10 a.m. Thursday. Read more

Previous Story
Gov. David Ige calls for economy to pivot to technology

Scroll Up