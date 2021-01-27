comscore Mortgage banking income powers Central Pacific Bank earnings | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Mortgage banking income powers Central Pacific Bank earnings

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:11 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Central Pacific Bank’s new plaza includes a Starbucks and Aloha Beer Co. in its vast lobby area, as well as newly designed ATMs and a general re-branding of the company’s logo and colors.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Central Pacific Bank’s new plaza includes a Starbucks and Aloha Beer Co. in its vast lobby area, as well as newly designed ATMs and a general re-branding of the company’s logo and colors.

The state’s fourth-largest bank said an increase in refinancings, and fees collected from mortgage sales, more than tripled its mortgage banking income from the year-earlier quarter to a record $5.4 million from $1.4 million. Read more

Previous Story
Lt. Gen. Charles Flynn to take command of U.S. Army Pacific

Scroll Up