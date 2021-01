Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Rainbow Warriors are adjusting to a thinner post rotation. Two weeks ago, 6-foot-8 Manel Ayol entered the transfer portal, and this past weekend, 6-9 Bernado da Silva did not make the two-game road trip because of an injury. Read more

For this stretch, Hawaii basketball coach Eran Ganot is flexible.

“You’ve heard me say over the years: ‘number one, have a plan; number two, be flexible,’” Ganot said. “That (adage is) like on steroids right now. We’ll continue to move forward.”

The Rainbow Warriors are adjusting to a thinner post rotation. Two weeks ago, 6-foot-8 Manel Ayol entered the transfer portal, and this past weekend, 6-9 Bernado da Silva did not make the two-game road trip because of an injury. Da Silva, who played in 25 games as a freshman last season, has logged 22 minutes in five games this year.

“Hopefully, we’ll have more clarification,” Ganot said of da Silva’s health situation. “But I don’t think we’ll see him much in the near future. … I know he’s been battling through some things. It’s kind of like … you go back to pivot. It’s another one. Manel transferred. (Wing player Samuta Avea) opted out. Bernardo really hasn’t been with us at all. He hasn’t played many minutes, and he’s one of our experienced guys.”

Ganot said rotation adjustments are “the nature of the year, and something you’re getting immune to almost. ‘Who do we have?’ ‘Who are we playing?’ ‘Let’s go. We’ll adjust accordingly.’”

In the past Friday night’s game against Cal State Fullerton, the ’Bows built an edge on the boards — but not the scoreboard — in an 83-67 loss.

The ’Bows appear to have made the right corrections in the following night’s 76-53 victory over the Titans.

The ’Bows constructed an 18-1 advantage in offensive rebounds, scoring 20 second-chance points to the Titans’ one. Ganot said the ’Bows made the adjustment of securing offensive rebounds instead of attempting putback tips. Mate Colina, a 7-foot junior, also has embraced his expanded role.

Early in the season, the ’Bows went with a platoon of Colina and 6-8 James Jean-Marie at the five. When da Silva appeared ready, Jean-Marie slid to the four. With da Silva unavailable, Jean-Marie and Colina are splitting reps at the five, or, if the situation calls for it, pairing in a double-post attack. In the Fullerton rematch, Colina pulled down 11 rebounds, including five off the offensive glass.

“He’s playing more, and I think he’s getting more breakthroughs,” Ganot said of Colina. “That’s what happens with guys. There are a lot of guys on our team who are good players. Then they have some breakthroughs in games, and it makes them hungrier to build off that. His comfort level is higher. He’s had more success this year.”

The past weekend, Colina averaged 9.0 rebounds.

“Whatever my role is is what I do,” Colina said. “This year, it’s to keep battling down low. For me, it’s to try to get rebounds, set good screens, and in the post, try not to let (opponents) score.”

Colina said expanded playing time has been helpful.

“I think I’m playing more minutes this year than I have in the past two years,” Colina said. “That definitely helps. More experience, I think, has been the biggest thing.”

The ’Bows face an imposing challenge with games against UC Irvine Friday and Saturday in SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center. The Anteaters are atop the Big West at 4-0 in league games.