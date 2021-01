Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

State Capitol watchers can expect fireworks from all corners over the budget debates, including on behalf of the state Office of the Auditor. Helping to fend off expected cuts there is former lawmaker Gary Hooser of the nonprofit Pono Hawai‘i Initiative. Read more

State Capitol watchers can expect fireworks from all corners over the budget debates, including on behalf of the state Office of the Auditor. Helping to fend off expected cuts there is former lawmaker Gary Hooser of the nonprofit Pono Hawai‘i Initiative.

Hooser has dispatched emails to drum up support for state Auditor Les Kondo, linking to contacts for each legislator. And the progressive advocate also urges people to ping House Speaker Scott Saiki about the minimum wage. Let the battles begin.