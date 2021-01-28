Editorial | Off the News Editorial: Jobless rate drops in Hawaii, but not by enough Today Updated 12:22 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! In December, Hawaii chalked up a fourth consecutive month of unemployment rate declines, according to federal figures released this week. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. In December, Hawaii chalked up a fourth consecutive month of unemployment rate declines, according to federal figures released this week. While the gradual drop from last September’s 15% is encouraging, wrapping up 2020 with a rate of 9.3% also leaves Hawaii in the unwanted standing of having the nation’s highest level of unemployment. The U.S. jobless rate was 6.7% last month. The state credited some recent job gains to tourism initiatives and a healthy construction industry. But further complicating the labor picture: Last month saw upwards of 10,000 people — including a large count of self-employed workers — apparently drop out of Hawaii’s labor force. Previous Story Editorial: Correct problems at state ag agency