Editorial: Go step-by-step on immigration

One of the great ironies of American politics is that in a nation of immigrants, seeking agreement on the issue of immigration itself has become a toxic proposition.

It’s tragic as well as ironic, because the decades- long impasse has ensured that the borders remain unsecured while the U.S. has not reaped the benefits that a finely tuned system of immigration could bring.

Still, there now is a small glimmer of hope that cracks in the resistance on either side could allow pieces of reform to be broken off and enacted, as is so badly needed. An incremental approach here may be the most realistic path forward, starting with safe harbor for the so-called “Dreamers,” a population of some 700,000-800,000 who arrived illegally as children, but to whom America is their only home.

President Joe Biden has drafted a proposal for comprehensive immigration reform and sent it to Capitol Hill for discussion almost immediately upon his inauguration. The blueprint outlines an eight-year process aimed at legalizing 11 million undocumented residents.

The issue tends to be seen as one residing primarily in states on the southern border; there, former President Donald Trump favored an extensive program of wall-building and conducted a disastrous separation of children from parents who brought them to crossing points.

That deportation strategy sought to enlist the help of states’ law enforcement; Hawaii was among the many states that balked at participating.

The fact is that immigration is an issue that resonates deeply in Hawaii, owing to its own multi-ethnic population of immigrants and their descendants.

Though averse to assisting federal authorities with over-aggressive enforcement, state officials recognize that there are fixes needed here as well. An estimated 21,000-45,000 residents here are undocumented; some are laborers brought here illegally, but most arrived with visas but overstayed the limits of that permit.

That’s why it makes sense for Hawaii as well to have a revamped set of immigration policies and laws that makes the process more navigable. Aided by improved oversight and enforcement, it could deter those resorting to illegal means.

Biden’s ambitious plan already is drawing criticism and surely will change. But laying down some comprehensive principles at this early stage is wise. This is when he can seize on any political capital he can muster to make progress.

And that posture is justifiable. Viewed simply and implemented correctly, comprehensive reforms could expand the tax base, especially if workers have skills matching the labor force needs. A premium should be placed on immigrants who can meet a higher bar, but the gate should not be closed to those endowed mainly with the willingness to work and learn.

However, it was also encouraging to receive Biden’s signals of willingness to move proposals in step-by-step fashion, putting emphasis first on protecting those whose legalization has some bipartisan support.

This includes a path to citizenship for the “Dreamers,” and some argue that legal status for farmworkers and other labor pools also could move forward more quickly, especially if it’s framed as an aid to economic recovery.

Paired with such elements — or even moving separately — should be reasoned strategies for border security, including the more technological surveillance systems Biden envisions. Increasing the chance of bipartisan alliance is crucial to success here, and in other initiatives that are badly needed by an ailing nation.