Intruders bound man, 85, in daytime Nuuanu home invasion

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:35 p.m.

Honolulu police are looking for two men who bound an 85-year-old man in a brazen home invasion robbery in the Nuuanu-Punchbowl area Tuesday, police said. Read more

