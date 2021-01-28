comscore Kualoa Ranch to lay off large number of workers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kualoa Ranch to lay off large number of workers

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:42 p.m.

Kualoa Ranch Hawaii Inc., which employed some 370 workers pre-COVID-19, is permanently laying off a large number of its remaining employees due to a decline in business, its president confirmed Wednesday. Read more

