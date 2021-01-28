comscore Murder trials, other Oahu court cases with multiple defendants halted due to COVID-19 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Murder trials, other Oahu court cases with multiple defendants halted due to COVID-19

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:15 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019 “We simply cannot conduct as many jury trials as we could before the pandemic, particularly here on Oahu given the space limitations in our courtrooms,” Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald said in his annual State of the Judiciary address. “With our current budget restraints, renting larger spaces is cost-prohibitive.”

    “We simply cannot conduct as many jury trials as we could before the pandemic, particularly here on Oahu given the space limitations in our courtrooms,” Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald said in his annual State of the Judiciary address. “With our current budget restraints, renting larger spaces is cost-prohibitive.”

Prosecutions of homicide cases on Oahu — and trials involving multiple defendants — are not moving forward because of COVID-19 limits, Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald told a joint session of the state Legislature Wednesday. Read more

