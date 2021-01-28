Hawaii football team bolsters defense with 3 commitments

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In a recruiting blitz on Wednesday, the University of Hawaii football team secured commitments from three defensive players a week ahead of the Feb. 3 start of the signing period for prospects.

Two are graduate transfers from power-five programs — slot cover/outside linebacker Hugh Nelson II from Georgia, and safety Arnold Azunna from Iowa State. Ty Marsh, a decorated safety from Ryan High in Denton, Texas, declared his pledge to UH in a Twitter post.

Marsh tweeted that after meeting with his parents and coaches, “I would love to say I will be attending the University of Hawaii.” Marsh also expressed gratitude to the Ryan coaches and teammates.

Marsh, who is 5 feet 10 and 175 pounds, was named the District 5-5A Most Valuable Player for defense after amassing 87 tackles, including 12 for losses, four fumble recoveries and two interceptions this past season. He also scored two defensive touchdowns.

Earlier this month, Marsh was named the Defensive MVP in Ryan’s 59-14 rout of Cedar Park in the Class 5A Division I state championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Marsh is a consensus 3-star prospect. Recruiting site 247Sports listed Marsh as a top-200 prospect in Texas.

Marsh initially committed to another UH — Houston — in June. But he decided to reopen his recruiting on Dec. 10.

Nelson, who is 6-2 and 203 pounds, will earn his bachelor’s degree in May. He will have three seasons of UH eligibility.

Nelson redshirted as a freshman for Georgia in 2018. He was named the Bulldogs’ top defensive scout that year. He played in one game in 2019 and none this past season. Two weeks ago, he announced his intent to transfer with this Twitter post: “looking for a new home — ball hawk.”

Nelson will be reunited with tight end Kolby Wyatt, who signed with UH as a graduate transfer from Georgia in December.

Azunna, who is 6 feet and 199 pounds, played in 33 games for Iowa State the past four seasons. He played in 11 games each in 2018 and 2019, and nine games, including three starts, this past season. Fifteen of this year’s 29 tackles were solo stops.

Azunna was used in the Cyclone’s middle-safety position known as STAR.

Azunna entered the transfer portal on Jan. 4. The next day, he tweeted: “One good year can change your life. This will be it. I’m ready.”

Azunna grew up in Grand Prairie, Texas, and was a multi-sport athlete Lake Ridge High. As a senior, he received 3-star ratings from ESPN, Scout and 247Sports. He was named to the 5-A All-State second team as a senior. In choosing Iowa State, Azunna turned down offers from Illinois, Purdue, Colorado State and Air Force.

The Warriors now have 10 commitments from players who will sign on Feb. 3. Three are transfers from NCAA programs — running back/receiver Dedrick Parson (Howard), and defensive tackles Pita Tonga (Utah) and Zacchaeus McKinney (Oklahoma). Also pledging are defensive end Otay Baker (Tyler Junior College), offensive tackle Nate Adams (Flower Mound High), running back Da’Qualen James (Lancaster High), quarterback Brayden Schager (Highland Park), and linebacker Peter Manuma (Campbell High).