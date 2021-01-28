Hawaii surfers Florence and Moore win unique Vans Triple Crown on North Shore
- By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY WSL
Carissa Moore, pictured in 2019, won the women’s division.
-
COURTESY WSL
John John Florence, pictured in 2018, won the men’s division.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree