The laudable squeaky wheel — protests about public parking restrictions at the Ko Olina Resort lagoon lots — has achieved a goal: more public wheels, squeaky or otherwise, being allowed to park in the private-managed lots. Read more

Restoration of full public access, after the resort management had cited COVID-19 protocols for curbing parking, is something to celebrate. It’s essential to public use of the shoreline there. Anyone who has ever tried to walk to the lagoons from another public parking stall knows that.