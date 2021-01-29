comscore 7 Hawaii National Guard troops test positive for coronavirus following D.C. duty | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

7 Hawaii National Guard troops test positive for coronavirus following D.C. duty

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:06 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Hawaii’s U.S. Sens. Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono, along with U.S. Reps. Ed Case and Kai Kahele, express their gratitude to Hawaii National Guard members for their service during the inauguration.

  • COURTESY SENIOR AIRMAN JOHN LINZMEIER/U.S. AIR NATIONAL GUARD / JAN. 15 A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 204th Airlift Squadron is fully loaded with Hawaii Army National Guard soldiers and their gear at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

  • COURTESY SENIOR AIRMAN JOHN LINZMEIER/U.S. AIR NATIONAL GUARD / JAN. 15 Hawaii Army National Guard soldiers step aboard a KC-135 Stratotanker at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to Washington, D.C., to provide security and support for the 59th presidential inauguration.

Three flights of Hawaii National Guard soldiers returned to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Sunday. A final flight followed on Tuesday. Read more

