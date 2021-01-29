comscore Rearview Mirror: Misconceptions about Hawaii range from location to huts | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rearview Mirror: Misconceptions about Hawaii range from location to huts

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • COURTESY CAROLE KAAPU Some people on the mainland thought all Hawaii residents lived in grass huts, danced hula, played the ukulele and surfed. David Kaapu sits in front of the Hawaiian-style home he built in the 1930s in Punaluu.

    Some people on the mainland thought all Hawaii residents lived in grass huts, danced hula, played the ukulele and surfed. David Kaapu sits in front of the Hawaiian-style home he built in the 1930s in Punaluu.

  • COURTESY PHOTO During the 1970s the Greyhound bus line had a special rate for “foreigners” to encourage their bus use. People from Hawaii qualified for that rate.

    During the 1970s the Greyhound bus line had a special rate for “foreigners” to encourage their bus use. People from Hawaii qualified for that rate.

Hawaii became the 50th state in 1959, but some people are slow to get the memo. They think everyone here lives in grass shacks, dances the hula and plays ukulele. I asked my readers to send examples from their experience. Read more

