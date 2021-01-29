Rearview Mirror: Misconceptions about Hawaii range from location to huts
By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
Updated 12:28 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY CAROLE KAAPU
Some people on the mainland thought all Hawaii residents lived in grass huts, danced hula, played the ukulele and surfed. David Kaapu sits in front of the Hawaiian-style home he built in the 1930s in Punaluu.
COURTESY PHOTO
During the 1970s the Greyhound bus line had a special rate for “foreigners” to encourage their bus use. People from Hawaii qualified for that rate.