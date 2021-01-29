Memphis quarterback Brady White racks up stats, degrees heading into Hula Bowl

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Part of Memphis quarterback Brady White’s college life can be measured in degrees.

White earned a bachelor’s degree in business in five semesters.

It took another three semesters for White to earn a master’s degree in sports commerce.

Since the fall of 2019, White has been enrolled in the doctoral program in liberal studies.

“I’m almost done with the coursework,” said White, who is competing for the Kai team in Sunday’s Hula Bowl at Aloha Stadium. “Dissertation is next. I still have some ways to go, but I’m getting there. … It’s hard. It’s difficult. But it’s a great opportunity. I’m very fortunate to be in that position. I’m enjoying every second.”

On time management, White said, “gotta figure it out, man. I’m a quarterback. It’s not easy, but it’s doable. It’s possible. It’s definitely a balancing act. Not every week looks the same. You’ve got to be able to adjust on the fly.”

White has faced several course-veering circumstances. He began his college career at Arizona State under Todd Graham, now Hawaii’s head coach.

“I really enjoyed him,” White said of Graham. “He’s a great coach. He got me started in my college career. We still have a good relationship today. He’s very intense, very passionate. Enthusiastic is a good word. I think he provided a lot of insight on football and life. He helped in a lot of facets, not just football.”

Graham said: “A great young man, one of my favorites. He is a champion.”

After redshirting in 2015, White made his debut against Southern California in 2016. He earned his first start against UCLA, then suffered an injury that forced him to miss the rest of the 2016 season and all of 2017.

In the spring of 2018, White opted to leave ASU as a graduate transfer. He chose to reunite at Memphis, where Mike Norvell was the head coach. Norvell, who now is Florida State’s coach, previously coached at ASU.

“Coming out of Arizona State, I knew Manny Wilkins was going to be (the Sun Devils’) starter,” White recalled.

“I knew I wanted to play right away. That’s what kind of started the whole transfer decision. And the connection with Norvell was already there. It was an easy decision and change for me.”

White flourished in his three years as Memphis’ starting quarterback. His 59 career touchdown passes are the third most in the program’s history. This past season, he was sixth nationally in passing yards (3,380), just behind Central Florida’s Dillon Gabriel and ahead of Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence.

White said he is embracing his Hula Bowl experience.

“Have some fun, build some awesome chemistry and relationships with guys from across the country, learn from some amazing NFL personnel,” White said.

“I want to get in front of NFL scouts, and show what I can do, and enjoy this opportunity.”

Hula Bowl

At Aloha Stadium

Team Kai vs. Team Aina

>> When: Sunday, 4:30 p.m.