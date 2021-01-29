comscore University of Hawaii basketball team prepares for battle in the paint against UC Irvine | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii basketball team prepares for battle in the paint against UC Irvine

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii guard Biwali Bayles drove between CSU Bakersfield guards Taze Moore, left, and De’Monte Buckingham on Jan. 16 at SimpliFi Arena.

When it comes to Big West real estate, the UC Irvine basketball team owns the lanes. Read more

