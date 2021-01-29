University of Hawaii basketball team prepares for battle in the paint against UC Irvine

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When it comes to Big West real estate, the UC Irvine basketball team owns the lanes.

“They try to muscle up and beat you up inside,” said Hawaii assistant coach Chris Gerlufsen, whose Rainbow Warriors play host to the Anteaters tonight and Saturday night in SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

The Anteaters enter atop the Big West at 4-0 and leaders in the paint wars. The Anteaters average 40.3 rebounds per game, including 11.0 off the offensive glass, for a plus-11 rebounding advantage per Big West outing.

“It always starts with rebounding with them,” said Gerlufsen, who was UH’s lead scout for this series. “I think they’re seventh in the country in rebounding margin. The game’s going to start with that.”

In the paint, the Anteaters are turpentine. In four Big West games, their average advantage in paint points is 31.5 to 14.0.

The Anteaters’ low-post attack revolves around 6-foot-11 Brad Greene and 6-9 Collin Welp. Greene weighed 350 pounds at the end of his freshman year. He redshirted as a junior to focus on fitness, then emerged as an active 265-pound rebounder. In a game a year ago, he pulled down 21 rebounds against the Warriors.

Welp embraced a reserve role last season while Greene and Tommy Rutherford, a senior, provided a 1-2 combo in the post. Welp was a valued sixth man — in the paint and on the wing, as a post-up scorer and 3-point sniper — that he was named to the All-Big West first team.

With Rutherford’s graduation, Welp moved into the starting lineup. He leads the Anteaters in scoring (12.6 overall, 15.0 in league play) and rebounding (6.6).

“I don’t look at it that much differently with him starting than with him coming off the bench because we know Collin is one of the top players in the league,” UCI coach Russell Turner said. “He’s a factor. That’s what we need him to be, and that’s what we expect him to be every night in the Big West.”

The ’Bows will counter with a lean but quick post. Bernardo da Silva, a 6-9 center with a 7-2 wing span, will not be available “in the near future,” according to UH coach Eran Ganot, presumably because of ailments. James Jean-Marie, whose shooting range extends beyond the arc, and Mate Colina have split time at the five. Casdon Jardine, a 6-7 senior, and Justin Hemsley, a 6-6 junior, have logged the most time at the four.

“We may at times have to go undersized at the four or the five,” Ganot said. “We’re appreciative of the guys we have. I think they’re doing a great job. We’re going to be flexible. I think that’s the way you need to be.”

The ’Bows will receive a boost at the point with the return of Noel Coleman. He missed the past weekend’s road trip because of a painful face condition. But Coleman resumed practicing on Tuesday. Coleman, Biwali Bayles and JoVon McClanahan have been the primary point guards. Justin Webster and Junior Madut also can initiate the offense.

Ganot has been impressed with the rapid development of Bayles, a freshman from Australia. “He’s certainly established himself as the energizer on a team that needs it at both ends,” Ganot said. “He’s the point of attack offensively with his voice and aggressiveness. And he’s the point of attack defensively with his non-stop pressure. You can just feel his presence every day. I think the best is yet to come for him.”

The Anteaters also should be at full strength. Three players who were held out last week — starting guard Dawson Baker (12.2 points), DJ Davis (8.6) and Andre Henry (5.0) — are expected to be available tonight.

—

Big West Men’s basketball

At SimpliFi Arena

UC Irvine (8-4, 4-0 BWC) vs. Hawaii (4-4, 2-4)

>> When: Today and Saturday, 7 p.m.

>> TV: Spectrum Sports