Hawaii News

Waipahu business owner hailed in rescue of boy from raging canal

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:02 p.m.
  • COURTESY EMS Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services officials honored Vince Southon on Friday for his heroic efforts in pulling Timothy Phillip, 10, from a canal.

    Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services officials honored Vince Southon on Friday for his heroic efforts in pulling Timothy Phillip, 10, from a canal.

Owner Vince Southon of Eastside Towing & Recovery LLC was at an auto body shop in Waipahu hooking a vehicle to his tow truck Monday afternoon during a heavy downpour when he recalled hearing faint cries for help. Read more

