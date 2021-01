Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The American Cancer Society has appointed two individuals to assist in the organization’s Hawaii Guam Area. Read more

>> Dr. Shane Morita is chairman of the board of directors. Morita is vice chief of staff and medical director of surgical oncology at The Queen’s Medical Center, as well as associate professor of surgery for the University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine.

>> Ellie Ventula-Honda is director. Ventula-Honda has a background in community development, strategic planning, organized fundraising, volunteerism and cultivating and sustaining donor relationships.

