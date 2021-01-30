comscore Big West Conference outlines plans for spring sports seasons | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Big West Conference outlines plans for spring sports seasons

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated Midnight

The University of Hawaii baseball team will open its season on the road against Arizona State next month, ASU announced on Friday. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Jan. 29, 2021
Next Story
Television and radio - Jan. 30, 2021

Scroll Up