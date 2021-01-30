comscore Rainbow Wahine basketball team falls to Big West’s best | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Rainbow Wahine basketball team falls to Big West’s best

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:21 a.m.

Kayla Williams pumped in 20 points as UC Irvine overpowered Hawaii 82-68 on Friday night at the Bren Events Center in Irvine, Calif. Read more

