K-Drama: Hwan shares his feelings with Ye Ji on ‘When I Was the Most Beautiful’

This week’s synopses

“When I Was the Most Beautiful”

Episode 15

6:40 p.m. today

Carrie, the pivotal person at the shareholders’ meeting, goes missing. Carrie’s letter is delivered to Jinhwan A&C. Jin tries to hold on to Ye Ji as he prepares for the shareholders’ meeting. Hwan professes his feelings for Ye Ji during a dinner outing.

Episode 16 (finale)

7:45 p.m. today

One year after Ye Ji has left, everyone tries to fill in the void she has left in their own way. Hwan goes to meet Ye Ji before embarking on a project in Bali. Ye Ji greets him with a warm welcome.

“Teacher Oh Soon-nam”

Episodes 111-112

7:45 p.m. Monday

Yu-min seeks Hwa-ran’s help to spy for him. Yu-min suffers a blow from Woon-gil. Yu-na acts as the spy. Bong-chul discovers Sun-joo’s whereabouts.

Episodes 113-114

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Yu-min finds himself cornered. Bong-chul tries to sell Hwang Ryong for Se-hee. Se-hee is shocked to find what her father did.

“Phoenix 2020”

Episodes 1-2

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Love is all about timing. A man and a woman each go their own ways as the timing is not right for their relationship. A decade later, their lives are intertwined again; their situations completely reversed. A princess of a wealthy family is now in a situation where she must live paycheck to paycheck. Whereas the man has become the successful president of a conglomerate. Se-hoon is attracted to Ji-eun but pushes her away realizing their gap in social standing. But Ji-eun finds a way to open his heart.

Episodes 3-4

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Se-hoon makes a chair on his birthday and gifts it to Ji-eun. Their feelings for each other grow deeper. Ji-eun and Se-hoon run into Ji-eun’s mother at an inopportune moment. Ji-eun lies about Se-hoon to her mother, greatly disappointing him. He asks Ji-eun to break up. Chairman Seo sets out to marry his son to Ji-eun.

“Delayed Justice”

Episode 15

7:45 p.m. Friday

Doo-sik returns to Tae-yong and he’s back at preparing for the retrial, but he learns that the judge on the case was handpicked to try the case. Out of desperation, Tae-yong confronts Judge Choi Dong-seok.

Episode 16

7:45 p.m. Saturday

During his closing argument, Tae-yong alleges court interference on speculation alone. Tae-yong gets swept up in the spreading wildfire of his own allegation and sets out in pursuit of hard evidence while Jo Ki-soo vehemently denies it exists.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.