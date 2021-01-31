Skywatch: Ring in Lunar New Year, monitor new Mars rover
By Chad Kalepa Baybayan and Emily Peavy, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Astronomers working with the Keck Observatories and the Gemini Observatory (NOIRLabs) on Mauna Kea have contributed to a discovery that was announced at the American Astronomical Society conference in early January. The observatories helped discover the most distant quasar yet found in the universe. Quasars are unique and mysterious objects; they typically involve a supermassive black hole surrounded by hot gases and materials orbiting around the black hole at intense speeds. Quasars are often observed in the most distant galaxies, many of which are some of the first galaxies to have formed in the universe.