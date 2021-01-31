Hawaii telework bill among measures backed by the Women’s Legislative Caucus

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Government workers would be given greater flexibility over their work schedules under a bill that would require all state departments to come up with telework and alternative work schedule policies.

The measure was introduced in response to the disproportionate impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on women trying to juggle jobs and kids as offices, schools and child care centers shut down last year. Between August and September last year, women left the job market at four times the rate of men.

Advocates for women have come to refer to the exodus as the “shecession.”

While women are at the focus of the bill, the options to work from home or alternative hours would apply across genders.

“The reason I was so excited about this bill was because I understand how difficult it is,” said Rep. Lauren Matsumoto (R, Mililani- Schofield-Kunia), who introduced the measure and has two young children.

“I think the biggest thing is telework can really help to reduce workplace inequities and keep working mothers and fathers on the job. I think so often, women especially, feel like they are having to choose between their career and caring for family members.”

Policymakers for years have contemplated work-from-home options for government workers, which could reduce Oahu’s severe traffic problems while also providing employees with greater flexibility, but little has come of it. Lawmakers are hoping the measure will gain traction this year since many government workers have already experienced the option during the pandemic.

The bill requires government departments to identify the types of employees eligible for such options, as well as justify why other categories of workers would not be eligible. It also requires departments to allow any employee who acts as a caregiver for a household member to work from home or work alternative hours unless doing so would create an “undue burden” for the department.

Managers would be required to ensure that no less than 30% of eligible positions were participating by July 2025.

The bill is among five key measures the bipartisan Women’s Legislative Caucus is pushing this year. The caucus is also backing bills that would expand protections for victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse and increase the availability of breast cancer screenings.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting lockdowns put many victims in a tenuous situation,” said Rep. Linda Ichiyama (D, Salt Lake-Moanalua Valley) in a statement. “These bills will give victims added protection and resources.”

The caucus also is supporting resolutions that request the Hawaii State Commission on the Status of Women to convene a task force to study missing and murdered Native Hawaiian women and girls, and convene a task force to review implementation of a state law that bolsters protections against campus sex assault.