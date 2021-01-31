Hawaii News | Vital Statistics Vital Statistics: Jan. 22 to Jan. 28, 2021 By Ashley Adriano aadriano@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 12:09 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health‘s Vital Statistics System. MARRIAGES Filed on Oahu, Jan. 22-28 >> Elyssa Rashell Abad-Lamadora and Matthew Lopez-Bishaw >> Anthony Antonio Bachiller and Healani Faith Frances Dusza >> Dara Meleana Cavaco and Nicholas Anthony Caballero >> Melissa Nichole Ceron and Anthony James Martinez >> Myra Joy Mateo Cortel and Jonathan Anthony Nobriga >> Stephanie Lynn Frederick and Ty Garr White >> Trevor Christopher Malanum Garcia and Louise Marie Untalan >> Nicholas Burton Howell and Megan Alisha Daly >> Ashlee Renee Jankanish and Bryce Hunter Klemer >> Jay Rodney Kayhill Jr. and Ngan Ngoc Kim Duong >> Lucia Xuan Khau and Brian Sueo Terayama >> Robin Dawn Moczulski and Robert Bruce Fitzhugh >> Mitzi Edlyn Muñoz and Florence Pérez >> Abigail Spring Pierson and Kole Matthew Bromley >> Pi Sith Proum and Cristina Laraine Bohne >> Andrew Thomas Schuelke and Chelsea Marie Doyle >> Mahogany Ariel Shoulders and Daniel Joseph McKee >> Christine Marie Udarbe and Russell James Valdez Jr. >> Lik Teng Ung and Marc Jason Abundo >> Daisy Villela and David Gamino >> Chandler Parker Widman and Erica Mariah Chavez >> Stacy Yutaka Yamada and Michele Renee Bernardo >> William Earl Young and Kristen Kay Burns BIRTHS Filed on Oahu, Jan. 22-28 >> Tulafale Israel Brown >> Blake Keanu Bueno >> Michael T. Canady III >> Luna-Faith Mercedes Carter >> Noah Benjamin Cox >> Carter Julius Doyle >> Jeremiah Zachary James Dante Geronimo Eugenio >> Laker Christiansen Masatsugu Fukuyama >> Maximus Reign Kaneali‘i Kenzo Gaitonde >> Ryan Gao >> Valen Grey Kaishin Gilleres >> D’Ori Dazhane Hall >> Tyler Duane Hall >> Nadia Lorraine Hamilton >> Jehlani Aviyana Harrell >> Madilyn Rose Huff >> Violet Leothong Johnson >> Israel Penisimane Kaumaitotoya >> Nakoa Pono Perikles Keizer >> Mia Skye Kestler >> Hunter Kapuahiohiomainalani Emiko Kim >> Tytus Motoo Kim >> Kayzani-Rose Ka Makou Pua Nani Mai Ka Lani Janice Carmelita Butay Lee-Kiaaina >> Charlotte Marie Lewis >> Sophie Mae Lewis >> Ethan Miguel Mendez >> Domingo Orion Milazzo Camacho >> Malakai Manaikaikapeahakahonua Mojica Naone >> Ezrael Kylo Osorio >> Zoeylynn Lilinoe Lili‘iwailehua Yvonne Palama >> Franklin David Pickering >> Elizea Rencelle Salvador Querido >> Olivia Marie Lucero Reutirez >> JaDainian Jun Hing Toa Le Lagi Salanoa-Lung >> Nathan Benjamin Sanchez >> Jordyn-Ava Kealaiolaniheleokapi‘omauokeanuenue Taimanesusulumailelagi Slade >> Lyla Grace Snapp >> Colt Dawson Strawn >> Garren De Vera Suarez >> Trixley Mae Mana‘olana Toki-Andrade >> Kiana-Marie Puanani Torres Yomes >> Elianna Lucia Vega >> Levi James Kealohaokaleihulu Wright Previous Story Lawyer Up: Employers need to weigh options on vaccine policies Next Story Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Dec. 28, 2020 – Jan. 1, 2021