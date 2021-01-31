Hot start powers Chaminade past UH-Hilo

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A 54-point first half paved the way for Chaminade as the Silverswords defeated Hawaii Hilo 95-76 in a PacWest Conference men’s basketball game on Saturday at McCabe gym.

Five Silverswords (1-0 overall, 1-0 PacWest) scored in double figures. Kevin Kremer led all players with a game-high 20 points, including 4-for-4 from 3-point range, and pulled down seven rebounds. Jessiya Villa added 17 points and four assists, while Isaac Amaral-Artharee added 16 points. DeRay Seamster chipped in 11 points while Malik Parsons recorded 10.

Darren Williams and Sasa Vuksanovic each led the Vulcans (2-1, 2-1) with 14 points, while Ethan Jetter added 13.

Game two between the Vulcans and Silverswords is today at McCabe gym with a 3 p.m. tip-off.

UH-Hilo earns women’s basketball win

Kim Schmelz had a team-high 14 points on 6-for-15 shooting as Hawaii Hilo picked up its first win of the season with a 56-39 PacWest Conference women’s basketball victory on Saturday at McCabe gym.

Mandi Kawada added 11 points for the Vulcans (1-2, 1-2). Arianna Blowe led Chaminade (0-1, 0-1) with 14 points and pulled down nine rebounds.