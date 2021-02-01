comscore Army training exercises begin at Schofield | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Army training exercises begin at Schofield

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:24 p.m.

According to the schedule, training activities will occur during both daytime and nighttime hours, and include helicopter operations, demolitions training and mortar training. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Dec. 28, 2020 – Jan. 1, 2021

Scroll Up