Army training exercises begin at Schofield By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 9:24 p.m. According to the schedule, training activities will occur during both daytime and nighttime hours, and include helicopter operations, demolitions training and mortar training. The Army will conduct training exercises at Schofield Barracks throughout February, military officials said. The announcement was made Friday with a warning to local communities who might hear training activities from their nearby homes, KHON-TV reported. The exercises must adhere to health and safety guidelines related to the coronavirus pandemic, including social distancing, facial coverings and frequent sanitation and sterilization, officials said. According to the schedule, training activities will occur during both daytime and nighttime hours, and include helicopter operations, demolitions training and mortar training. The Army is also advising residents that Unmanned Aircraft Systems training can occur 24 hours a day at the Wheeler Army Airfield. Those trainings could also occur over the restricted airspace above Schofield Barracks and a northwestern section of the Waianae mountain range. Schofield Barracks is about 20 miles north of Pearl Harbor.