comscore Hula Bowl ends with drama in perhaps the last football game at Aloha Stadium | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hula Bowl ends with drama in perhaps the last football game at Aloha Stadium

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Team Kai quarterback K.J. Costello, of Mississippi State (10) throws the football while under pressure from Team Aina defensive lineman Chris Garrett, of Concordia (35) and defensive lineman Jack Heflin, of Iowa (98) during the first half of the 2021 Hula Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Team Kai quarterback K.J. Costello, of Mississippi State (10) throws the football while under pressure from Team Aina defensive lineman Chris Garrett, of Concordia (35) and defensive lineman Jack Heflin, of Iowa (98) during the first half of the 2021 Hula Bowl football game Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu.

The Hula Bowl was the last scheduled football game at the 45-year-old stadium and, if there are no more, the two all-star teams made sure to produce a memorable ending. Read more

Previous Story
Lions trade Stafford to L.A. for Goff and draft picks, source says

Scroll Up