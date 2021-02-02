Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Hawaii Republican Party struggles Today Updated 7:09 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii has been lacking a robust two-party political system for a long time now — and unfortunately, there’s little hope that that will change anytime soon. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It’s grown increasingly difficult for Hawaii’s fracturing Republican Party to keep together — and now, add picking up the pieces to its hardships. Over the weekend, local GOP Chairwoman Shirlene Dela Cruz Ostrov resigned, fallout after a Jan. 23 tweet by the party’s then-vice chairman of communications empathized with supporters of QAnon’s baseless conspiracy theories. Ostrov, who had headed Hawaii’s GOP for four years, had been trying to bring more members into the GOP fold. Hawaii has been lacking a robust two-party political system for a long time now — and unfortunately, there’s little hope that that will change anytime soon. Counting whales during pandemic Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, the annual humpback whale count event that provides a snapshot of trends among these winter visitors — and has long encouraged lots of volunteer participation — is limiting data-gathering to no more than two trained participants at each of more than 40 on-island viewing sites across the main islands. On Sunday, during the first of three monthly surveys, the whales were most visible during the 15-minute period starting at 9 a.m., when counters recorded a total of 177 sightings. For a look at latest data, visit https://oceancount.org/resources/ or www.pacificwhale.org/research/community-science/. Previous Story Letters: Ask yourself if you’re better off than before; All UH students deserve mental health services; Access to beaches shouldn’t be a struggle