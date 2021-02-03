Off the News: Welcome transparency from HPD

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Stepped-up transparency in the Honolulu Police Department’s latest annual misconduct report is a step in the right direction. Thanks to a new state law that removed an exemption that kept details of cases under wraps, police officers and every other type of state and county employees are now held to the same standard.

Act 47 requires county police departments to disclose to state lawmakers the identities of officers upon suspension or discharge. The law rightly puts an end to a 25-year practice that allowed police departments to keep names of disciplined officers under wraps even after exhausting grievance rights.

Legislature live (or archived) on YouTube

And they’re off! Virtual public hearings have begun at the Legislature, with committees poised to vet public testimony on more than 1,000 bills introduced this session.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the state Capitol remains physically closed to the public. Transparency and participation, though, will be crucial throughout the 60-day session. To that end, both Senate and House have dedicated YouTube channels that enable live, or archived, viewing of proceedings; see www.capitol.hawaii.gov/livevideo.aspx. For more info on how to stay engaged with your Legislature, see www.capitol.hawaii.gov.