Off the News: Welcome transparency from HPD | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Welcome transparency from HPD

  • Today
  • Updated 6:39 p.m.

The law rightly puts an end to a 25-year practice that allowed police departments to keep names of disciplined officers under wraps even after exhausting grievance rights. Read more

