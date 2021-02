Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Ice cream is always a good idea. It’s magical, each mouthful conjuring up childhood memories, like angling to be first out the door, prompted by the melody of an approaching ice cream truck. It’s celebration and reward: birthday parties and family outings to the neighborhood creamery for good grades.

Now, as adults in the middle of a pandemic, we’re masking up. We’re social distancing. We deserve to treat ourselves.

Niu Soft Serve answers the call, “especially for those who love ice cream but not the dairy,” says ‘Aiku‘e Napoleon-Ahn, who with brother Kekahu Napoleon-Ahn have their mom to thank for the enterprise. “She couldn’t have dairy, so we came up with this and then it just took off from there.”

Niu’s soft serve is made in Hawaii with coconut milk and contains no animal byproducts, so it’s great for vegans as well, adds ‘Aiku‘e. New rotating flavors — like Pineapple Li-Hing — drop Mondays. Staples include signature Ube with Cookies & Cream and Niu (coconut). Boba Milk Tea (“with choke boba”) tops my list, with plain ube a close second. Most are $9 a pint, now on special for $7.50.

The texture is silky, with a consistency between that of standard ice cream and a sherbet cloaked with richness. I don’t miss the milk.

Order at NiuSoftServe.com or pick up at the warehouse, 743 Waiakamilo Road, Bay A-1. Delivery is free with a 3-pint order, a perfect perk on these work-from-home days.

“We started (delivery) after COVID to keep it going and to help out the community,” said ‘Aiku‘e. “We’re not really set up for it, not like the Manapua Man (the local version of ice cream trucks back in the day)” — but delivery is going so well they may continue it when things return to normal.

Or, find Niu at FarmLovers markets at Ward Village and Pearlridge Center, 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays; or Kailua at Pali Lanes, same time Sundays. Call 436-3739.