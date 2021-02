Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Turtle Bay Resort has appointed Thomas Donovan as its vice president and managing director. Donovan has more than 25 years of leadership experience in the hospitality industry. Previously, he served as managing director at The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Coast, Calif. He also served in the same role for the Grand Wailea Maui, a Waldorf Astoria Resort. Previous to this, Donovan was vice president and general manager for The Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Kapalua.

Bay Clinic has announced the hiring of Marcia “Marcie” Saquing as chief operating officer. Saquing previously served as executive director for four years at Hawaii Island Adult Care. Bay Clinic is a community-directed health care organization that provides primary and preventive care services to the people of East Hawaii island.

