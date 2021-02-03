comscore Surfers challenge proposal adding T-head groins to Waikiki Beach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Surfers challenge proposal adding T-head groins to Waikiki Beach

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:41 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM DLNR proposes to add more sand and three T-head groins under a new Waikiki Beach Improvement and Maintenance Program. Kahu Kordell Kekoa at Waikiki Beach.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    DLNR proposes to add more sand and three T-head groins under a new Waikiki Beach Improvement and Maintenance Program. Kahu Kordell Kekoa at Waikiki Beach.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM On Tuesday, Kahu Kordell Kekoa blessed the start of dredging and pumping in fresh offshore sand onto Waikiki Beach.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    On Tuesday, Kahu Kordell Kekoa blessed the start of dredging and pumping in fresh offshore sand onto Waikiki Beach.

The currently proposed program is not a master plan for all of Waikiki’s beaches. Read more

Previous Story
Red Hill fuel tanks have always leaked, Sierra Club says

Scroll Up