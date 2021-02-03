comscore Army investigates as homicide the death of a onetime Schofield signals intelligence analyst | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Army investigates as homicide the death of a onetime Schofield signals intelligence analyst

  • By William Cole wcole@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:49 p.m.
  Selena Roth.

    COURTESY GOFUNDME

    Selena Roth.

Special agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command arrested a soldier that evening after questioning, and the soldier was placed in pretrial confinement, the Army said. The soldier was not identified. Read more

