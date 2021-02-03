University of Hawaii drafts plan to host football games in Manoa
University of Hawaii officials are looking to expand seating at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex’s Manoa practice football field to about 10,000 from 3,585 at an estimated cost of $1.8 million.
University of Hawaii officials will present a $6 million plan to retrofit Ching Field to the Board of Regents on Thursday. Using the field for games would also require approval from the city.