Big man from Princeton pledges allegiance to Hawaii men's basketball team | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Big man from Princeton pledges allegiance to Hawaii men’s basketball team

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2018 Princeton forward Jerome Desrosiers (22) drives to the basket as Arizona State’s Romello White (23) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Tempe, Ariz.

    Princeton forward Jerome Desrosiers (22) drives to the basket as Arizona State’s Romello White (23) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Tempe, Ariz.

Jerome Desrosiers, who played 82 games for Princeton, said he will sign a letter of intent on April 14 — the first day basketball prospects may put their pledges in writing — and join the Rainbow Warriors as a graduate transfer in July. Read more

