comscore Hawaii basketball teams dealt switch in schedule | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii basketball teams dealt switch in schedule

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / 2019 Hawaii head coach Laura Beeman looks on from the sideline during the second half of a women’s college basketball game against the San Diego State Aztecs at Stan Sheriff Center.

    JAMM AQUINO / 2019

    Hawaii head coach Laura Beeman looks on from the sideline during the second half of a women’s college basketball game against the San Diego State Aztecs at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors now will host Cal Poly on Friday and Saturday nights in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The Rainbow Wahine will play road games against Cal Poly on those days. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio — Feb. 2, 2021

Scroll Up