Hawaii basketball teams dealt switch in schedule
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / 2019
Hawaii head coach Laura Beeman looks on from the sideline during the second half of a women’s college basketball game against the San Diego State Aztecs at Stan Sheriff Center.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree