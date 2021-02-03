Hawaii basketball teams dealt switch in schedule

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii basketball coaches Eran Ganot and Laura Beeman often speak of having a plan, and then having a backup plan.

That approach is being realized as the Rainbow Warriors now will host Cal Poly on Friday and Saturday nights in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The Rainbow Wahine will play road games against Cal Poly on those days.

Both teams initially were scheduled to play UC San Diego this weekend — the ’Bows on the road, the Wahine at SimpliFi. Those games would not have counted toward the Big West standings because the Tritons are in the first of a four-year transitional period as they ascend from Division II to Division I.

With Cal Poly having a bye this weekend, a change was negotiated for the Mustangs to play the UH teams.

The teams had been scheduled to open Big West play on Dec. 27 and 28 — the men at SimpliFi, the women at Cal Poly.

But those series were ruled to be “canceled” because of COVID-19-related contact tracing involving the Cal Poly program. “Canceled” became “postponed” as the series is now revived.

The ’Bows are coming off Saturday’s dramatic 62-61 comeback victory over UC Irvine in overtime. The ’Bows are 5-5 overall and 3-5 in the Big West.

Cal Poly went 2-4 in pre-conference games then struggled to get on the court when Big West play was set to start. The two-game series against UH and UC San Diego were canceled. The Mustangs then lost six in a row before defeating Cal State Northridge on Friday. The Mustangs are 3-11 overall and 1-7 in the Big West.

The Wahine lost to UC Irvine the past Friday in the first of back-to-back games on the road. Saturday’s game was canceled because of concerns over a coronavirus-related situation. The Wahine were not affected, enabling them to be cleared to go on the road again this week. They depart Honolulu this afternoon.