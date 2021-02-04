comscore Column: Save millions by cutting administrative waste in health care | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Save millions by cutting administrative waste in health care

  • By Dr. Stephen Kemble
  • Today
  • Updated 10:01 p.m.

Hawaii is facing a projected $1.4 billion budget shortfall for the coming fiscal year, with talk of cuts in vital government services and higher taxes. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Collaboration protects Wawamalu Beach

Scroll Up