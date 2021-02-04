Editorial | Off the News Editorial: Sears stores in Hawaii fading away Today Updated 9:44 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Folks of a certain age will remember when department stores were the places to shop, an expansive multifloor experience for everything from clothing, to bedding, to power tools. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Folks of a certain age will remember when department stores were the places to shop, an expansive multifloor experience for everything from clothing, to bedding, to power tools. Another window into that bygone era will close in April, when Sears is expected to close two more of its stores in Hawaii: at Pearlridge center and the Prince Kuhio Plaza in Hilo. For the once-iconic Sears, now struggling to cut costs, that’ll leave stores here just at Maui’s Queen Kaahumanu Center and Kailua-Kona’s Hale Hana Center; the Sears Hometown store at Ala Moana Center sells only appliances and mattresses. Previous Story Off the News: Welcome transparency from HPD