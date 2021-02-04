comscore Editorial: Sears stores in Hawaii fading away | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Editorial: Sears stores in Hawaii fading away

  • Today
  • Updated 9:44 p.m.

Folks of a certain age will remember when department stores were the places to shop, an expansive multifloor experience for everything from clothing, to bedding, to power tools. Read more

