Bills would make catalytic converter theft a felony in Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bills would make catalytic converter theft a felony in Hawaii

  • By Cassie Ordonio cordonio@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.
  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Pictured is an intact catalytic converter. It contains precious metals like platinum to help filter toxic gases from exhaust emissions.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Pictured is an intact catalytic converter. It contains precious metals like platinum to help filter toxic gases from exhaust emissions.

  CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Capitol Auto Services general manager Phillip Fox showed where thieves removed the catalytic converter from a Dodge van, which was undergoing repairs at the Waipio shop on Wednesday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Capitol Auto Services general manager Phillip Fox showed where thieves removed the catalytic converter from a Dodge van, which was undergoing repairs at the Waipio shop on Wednesday.

Increasing demand for stolen precious metals contained in vehicle catalytic converters has prompted two bills that would make thefts of catalytic converters a Class C felony and require more documentation from sellers and Hawaii scrap dealers willing to buy them. Read more

