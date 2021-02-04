comscore Sharks Cove retail center to focus on North Shore residents’ needs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Sharks Cove retail center to focus on North Shore residents’ needs

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:36 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019 The developer of a property across from Sharks Cove has agreed to limit the number of food trucks at the site to five. Pictured is one of the businesses that have popped up in the area.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019

    The developer of a property across from Sharks Cove has agreed to limit the number of food trucks at the site to five. Pictured is one of the businesses that have popped up in the area.

The developer of a property near Sharks Cove on the North Shore has agreed to limit the number of food trucks at the site to five and any other businesses at that location will not cater to tourists but instead focus on the needs of the neighborhood. Read more

Previous Story
Judge removes private ruler of several Kakaako roads

Scroll Up