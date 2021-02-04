Sharks Cove retail center to focus on North Shore residents’ needs
- By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:36 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019
The developer of a property across from Sharks Cove has agreed to limit the number of food trucks at the site to five. Pictured is one of the businesses that have popped up in the area.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree