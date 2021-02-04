University of Hawaii basketball team rolls with schedule changes

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This basketball season, University of Hawaii coach Eran Ganot has perfected his change-of-direction moves.

“I think we’ve almost gotten immune to the pivoting,” Ganot said of scheduling challenges during this pandemic. “We’re expecting to pivot almost.”

On Wednesday, the Rainbow Warriors initially were supposed to depart for a two-game road trip against UC San Diego. But because of circumstances, it was mutually agreed the teams would not meet. The ’Bows then reached an agreement to host Cal Poly this Friday and Saturday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Ganot said he heard there was talk of the switch. “You don’t communicate anything to your team unless you know what’s going on,” Ganot said.

Ganot said he received official word on Tuesday afternoon. “The bottom line, we were notified around practice time … and then we told the team, and, here we go,” Ganot said.

Ganot said adjusting to changes has been the norm this past year.

After each game, he said, “then you get back to testing three times a week, and you hope you can play again. Wherever it is, whatever we have, we’re kind of immune to it, and ready to roll.”

UH and Cal Poly were initially scheduled to open the Big West season with a two-game series on Dec. 27 and 28. But those games were called off because of COVID-19 contact tracing involving the Cal Poly athletic department. The ’Bows were installing a game plan when that series was axed. UH is hopeful there will be some information that can carry over into this week’s games.

“We’ve done a lot of advance work,” Ganot said. “Our staff has done an awesome job of preparing for every scenario. We have assignments for (which assistant coach) is the lead on each scout. We were ready for whoever we played. We just had to lock in and grind a little bit more to get back on pace, which we are now, for obviously us and Cal Poly. We have a lot to work on.”

Ganot acknowledged the scheduling challenges — the pre-conference games against Division I opponents were canceled — have steeled the ’Bows.

“Over the years, we’ve had some unique circumstances, so it’s always about embracing what’s thrown at us,” Ganot said. “If you start whining, complaining, then your team will feel that. I feel that’s why we’ve been good on the road. That’s why we’ve been able to deal with adversity. We’re not going to complain about anything.”

Ganot said the ’Bows appreciate being able to play games. Since that opening weekend, they have played series on four consecutive weeks without interruptions.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to get to practice every day,” Ganot said. “There could be more adjustments moving forward. We’re prepared for that and moving forward.”

Big West Men’s Basketball

At SimpliFi Arena

Cal Poly (3-11, 1-7 BWC) vs. Hawaii (5-5, 3-5)

>> When: Friday and Saturday, 7 p.m.

>> TV: Spectrum Sports (Ch. 12)