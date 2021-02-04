comscore University of Hawaii basketball team rolls with schedule changes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii basketball team rolls with schedule changes

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:02 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Justin Hemsley threw down a dunk ahead of UC Irvine forward Austin Johnson during the first half on Saturday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s Justin Hemsley threw down a dunk ahead of UC Irvine forward Austin Johnson during the first half on Saturday at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

This basketball season, University of Hawaii coach Eran Ganot has perfected his change-of-direction moves. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up