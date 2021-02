Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hapa population helps bridge racial divisions

A recent Pew Research Center study revealed that among Democrats or those leaning Democratic, 78% say the country hasn’t gone far enough to ensure Black people have equal rights with white people. That’s in comparison to just 17% of Republicans or those leaning GOP.

I believe the vast majority of Hawaii Republicans is reflected in that 17%. And as a Democrat, 78% falls far short of 100%.

The current partisan politics is fueling the racial divide and it goes beyond African Americans to include all minorities.

The results of a 2000 Census questionnaire stated that Hawaii has a mixed-raced population of 24.1%, as compared to approximately 2.4% of the national population. Our hapa population is at the heart of our multicultural community’s ability to live in relative harmony.

Bridging our country’s racial divide may seem insurmountable. But if our country could start to look like Hawaii, then maybe we’ll all get along.

Dan Nakasone

Wahiawa

COVID relief plans spend money U.S. doesn’t have

I keep hearing about the COVID relief package. The Democrats want $1.9 trillion and the Republicans want $600 billion.

My question is: Where is this money coming from? Do we have a special account somewhere?

We are already $27 trillion in debt and Washington doesn’t seem to care.

John Berry

Punahou

Ige leaves residents in the dark about benefits

More than a month after Congress enacted legislation to strengthen the safety net of unemployment and rent relief, Gov. David Ige has offered the public little guidance for when individuals and families across Hawaii can get these essential benefits.

This lack of transparency has been a hallmark for this administration, highlighting incompetency across departments. Ige asks the public to be hopeful and have patience. Yet the track record is the state prioritized a $38 million contract to install thermal imaging and facial recognition technology at airports last July, instead of replacing a decrepit computer mainframe to process unemployment benefits that people rely on to prevent homelessness and food insecurity.

Ige owes us more accountability and responsibility.

Eduardo Hernandez

Kakaako

Hawaii is perfect place for fans of gambling

I am 70 years old, and recently relocated to Las Vegas. My wife and I used to come to Vegas four to five times a year. So we decided to move here.

Hawaii has to wake up and legalize gambling. Can you imagine how much money Hawaii residents have brought to Las Vegas all of these years? Only two states have no gambling: Utah and Hawaii.

Hawaii is perfect for casinos. Who would not want to come to Hawaii and lay on the beach during the day, and go to a casino at night? If I were going on vacation and liked to gamble, would I choose to go to Las Vegas in the desert or to tropical Hawaii?

Hawaii can use the tax revenue to boost the economy. When I go to Downtown Las Vegas and see all the Hawaii residents, I shake my head, thinking that some of the money could stay in Hawaii.

Gamblers are going to gamble anyway, so why not keep the money in Hawaii? I have been gambling my whole life, and I know what I am talking about.

Eddie Okamura

Las Vegas

Gambling a costly burden in South Dakota

Legalized gambling will not solve Hawaii’s budget shortfalls, struggling economy, and challenge of getting Native Hawaiians onto home lands.

Please do not succumb to such false thinking.

I am on Maui once again for 5-1/2 weeks this time and love everything about your beautiful state. It is too cold and snowy in South Dakota right now for me!

I am a former educator and a former city councilor in the largest city in South Dakota. I served on the Sioux Falls City Council for eight years. My husband Dave is a former state senator and Senate majority leader, and was once a candidate for governor in South Dakota. We know government.

We know very well that legalized gambling has solved none of our problems. Video gambling (video slot machines) continues to destroy families, and the social costs far exceed the “revenue.”

Besides casinos on all nine Indian reservations and in historic Deadwood and a lottery system, we have an incredibly devastating video lottery system owned by the state. The biggest addict by far is the state of South Dakota. Beyond sad.

Go to the South Dakota Department of Revenue site and look at the numbers for yourself. We started video gambling on Oct. 16, 1989. What a disaster!

De Knudson

Sioux Falls, S.D.

Do not allow barriers to close off state Capitol

We must not surround our state Capitol with fences. Its thoughtful, symbolic and people-friendly design represents our unique and beautiful history, environment and culture.

Its sculptures, artwork and memorials must remain natural, open and accessible. It is not to be “protected” by bars, gates, locks and guards that scream exclusion, rejection and fear.

The Capitol is a public place for people coming together and working for the common good, not an ugly, unwelcoming fortress.

Hawaii and its people embrace the aloha spirit of love, peace, compassion and a mutual understanding of respect. Walls and other barriers that separate us from our leaders are not needed and are not welcome here.

John Hoshibata

Mililani

Shame to paint over brightly colored bridge

How I loved that brightly painted bridge on Nehoa Street, between Makiki and Anapuni Streets. Some patriotic citizen had painted it red, white and blue.

But alas, one person complained, and the city jumped in and repainted the bridge a homogeneous brown. Oh, I am heartbroken! A great beautifying addition to our neighborhood was destroyed. Can’t we be patriotic anymore?

Karen Abe

Makiki

